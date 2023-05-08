Packers rookie tight end Tucker Kraft is already becoming a fan favorite with one Culver's tweet

Green Bay Packers rookie Tucker Kraft is already endearing himself to fans in Wisconsin.

Kraft, the Packers' third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, took notice of the volume of one particular restaurant chain in the state on his way to rookie minicamp last week: Culver's.

And the 6-foot-5, 254-pound tight end isn't complaining. In fact, Culver's appears to be his go-to restaurant, according to his fiancée.

"There really is a Culvers at every Wisconsin exit and I'm here for it," Kraft tweeted Thursday.

There really is a culvers at every Wisconsin exit and I’m here for it. — Tucker Kraft (@TuckerKraft) May 4, 2023

Kraft, along with the members of the Packers' 2023 draft class, participated in rookie minicamp over the weekend. Organized team activities and minicamp are up next so Kraft will have plenty of time to have his share of butterburgers and concrete mixers.

There are five Culver's in the immediate Green Bay area, including one just a couple miles from Lambeau Field. Wisconsin has 146 Culver's restaurants, the most of any state in the country.

But Kraft certainly isn't new to Culver's, as his fiancée Baylee Jandahl pointed out on Twitter Friday.

Tucker picked to eat at Culver’s after we got engaged, this guy is a Culver’s fanatic 😂 https://t.co/Z9YAGnASDa — Baylee Jandahl (@bbjandahl) May 5, 2023

Given that he chose Culver's after proposing earlier this year, it has to be welcome news for Kraft to see all the Culver's restaurants in Wisconsin.

South Dakota, where Kraft spent his entire life, is home to just 14 Culver's and they're much more spread out. There are no Culver's in the city (Timber Lake) where Kraft grew up and the closest one is in Aberdeen, about 140 miles to the east.

Story continues

There is a Culver's in Brookings, where Kraft attended college at South Dakota State. But if that one was busy, he'd have to drive over 40 minutes to the north in Watertown for the closest one.

Culver's — founded in 1984 and headquartered in Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin — is making Kraft feel right at home in return.

Hi there, Tucker! We would love to send you a surprise welcoming you to Wisconsin! Could you please private message us your mailing address and T-shirt sizing? — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) May 5, 2023

Not surprisingly, Packers Twitter became more Kraft fans after his tweet.

@culvers we are really gonna need Craig and Tucker in a commercial soon. https://t.co/FGL3MWkAsz pic.twitter.com/qaXua9lTwg — Jordan Steward (@Jordan__Steward) May 4, 2023

This guy was born to be a Packer https://t.co/0LWW0Wug6d — Cameron (@JetKennedy) May 4, 2023

Welcome to paradise, kid https://t.co/up4Vt9jIPn — Adam Dather (@ADather) May 4, 2023

Possible new favorite player off this take alone? Top 5 for sure. https://t.co/YNhPxzH7nf — Aaron Yakel (@yakeanbake) May 4, 2023

Already a man of the people and he hasn't played a snap for the Packers https://t.co/DzQhKdrOVZ — Spencer Wagen (@SWOnTheRadio) May 4, 2023

More: What does the NFL flex proposal mean for Packers ticket holders? Nothing good, according to fans

More: Here's the jersey number for each Green Bay Packers rookies from the 2023 NFL draft

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers rookie Tucker Kraft becomes fan favorite over Culver's tweet