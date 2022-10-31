Packers rookie Romeo Doubs makes incredible TD catch vs. Bills

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs provided a much-needed spark on Sunday Night Football in Buffalo.

Finishing off a 12-play drive, Doubs completed an incredible spinning catch of Aaron Rodgers’ throw and finished the play through contact to create a 19-yard touchdown and cut the Bills’ lead to 14-7 in the second quarter of Sunday night’s showdown.

Doubs came across the formation from left to right and made the perfect adjustment at the catch point.

Here’s the replay:

The touchdown is Doubs’ third of the 2022 season and his first since Week 4 against the Patriots.

It marks an encouraging bounce-back moment for Doubs, who dropped three passes last week in Washington.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire