Packers rookie Romeo Doubs bounces back with ‘unbelievable’ catches vs. Bills
One week after letting at least potential completions go through his hands, Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs bounced back in a big way by completing a few of the biggest plays for the Packers offense during Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Doubs played 54 snaps and caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.
“Romeo made some unbelievable plays in this game,” coach Matt LaFleur said post-game.
On the score, Doubs made a spinning catch against tight coverage and hung onto the ball through contact with the defender and ground to finish off the 19-yard touchdown.
Per Next Gen Stats, the completion probability of the throw was under 30 percent, highlighting the difficulty of the play.
Aaron Rodgers & Romeo Doubs (19-yd TD)
🔹 Air Distance: 42.4 yards
🔹 Target Separation: 0.8 yards
🔹 Completion Probability: 27.6%
Doubs has been targeted 6 times on 10 routes in motion this season.#GBvsBUF | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/DRIbyLRjM0
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 31, 2022
Later, Doubs grabbed a 26-yarder from Aaron Rodgers by beating the defender at the catch point in another contested catch situation. The gain was Doubs’ longest of the season through eight games.
Rodgers had a passer rating of 157.8 when targeting Doubs on Sunday night. The rookie receiver ran 30 routes and produced 62 yards, per PFF, good for a yards-per-route-run average of over 2.0 – a strong mark regardless of experience or opponent.
Overall, Doubs now has a catch of at least 20 yards in five of his eight NFL games. And his three touchdowns – against the Buccaneers, Patriots and Bills – came in games against top defenses.
ROMEO DOUBS WHAT A CATCH. #GoPackGo
📺: #GBvsBUF on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/c9RP6Gj8id pic.twitter.com/P1dNwIvz9d
— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2022