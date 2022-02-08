Packers rookie review: WR Amari Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers made nine picks during the 2021 NFL draft and signed a few others during college free agency, adding an influx of first-year talent to the roster. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be going through and reviewing the 2021 season for all of the Packers’ rookies.

Next up: wide receiver Amari Rodgers, the 85th overall pick and the Packers’ third-round draft pick in 2021:

Snap counts

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Over 16 games, Rodgers played 103 snaps on offense compared to 116 snaps on special teams. His reps on offense accounted for just 10 percent of the snaps he was available for, while he appeared in 29 percent of the snaps for special teams. His only start came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 when the Packers were short at wide receiver, which resulted in a season-high 16 snaps on offense. Rodgers missed one game in 2021 after being placed on the COVID-19 list leading up to Week 17. He didn’t play a single offensive snap in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers.

Season stats

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Rodgers finished with just eight targets and one drop on four receptions that totaled 45 receiving yards. Two of those receptions went for first downs, and he also added a rushing attempt that totaled 11 yards.

Rodgers made most of his impact as Green Bay’s primary return man. He returned 11 kicks for 119 yards, resulting in an average of 18.1 yards per kick return. According to Pro Football Focus, Rodgers ranked 84th in yards per attempt. His longest kick return was 27 yards.

As the primary punt returner, Rodgers 116 yards on 20 returns for an average return of 8.3 yards. He finished 21st among all punt returners in attempts and 20th in yards. He also had two fumbles. His two fumbles came on punt returns, but neither was recovered by the opposing team.

PFF grade

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

60.6. Rodgers tied for 148th among all NFL wide receivers. His receiving grade came finished at 164. Among rookie wide receivers, Amari’s offensive grade ranked 17 out of 29 players. His return grade of 50.0 was 35th, which landed him three spots behind fellow Packers rookie Kylin Hill, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8.

Best game

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

From a receiver’s standpoint, it was probably Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. Rodgers hauled in one catch in garbage time, but it went for a season-high 19 yards. As a returner, Week 17 against the Detroit Lions was probably his best game. He returned a pair of kicks for an average of 24.0 yards and added a punt return that went for a season-high 23 yards.

Season recap, future outlook

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

The early returns on Rodgers are less than encouraging. The Packers have become renowned for neglecting the wide receiver position in the draft, but they prioritized Rodgers by trading up to select him in the third round. That created a lot of hype around his rookie season, only to see him struggle to get on the field for the offense. However, his lack of playing time was mostly a result of trading for Randall Cobb at the start of training camp. Rodgers was believed to be a Cobb replica, but instead, he was overshadowed by the 31-year-old receiver nearing the end of his career. When Rodgers was on the field for offense, he was reserved to a decoy role. Special teams were Rodgers’ best shot at making an impact, but even there, he came up short. Most held their breath anytime he returned a kickoff or caught a punt, hoping that he wouldn’t fumble. The Packers shouldn’t give up on Rodgers. However, he needs to focus this offseason to prove that moving up to get him in the third round wasn’t a wasted pick. The team will hope he can tap into the playmaking ability he showed at Clemson and carve out a more prominent role as a slot receiver in 2022 while proving he can be a reliable return man.

Season grade

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not fair to label him a bust when so many receivers struggle right out the gate. Rodgers is no different, and he was never going to become a focal point of the offense as a rookie. For one, every receiver in Green Bay faces the hurdle of earning 12’s trust. That was especially difficult for Rodgers, who caught very few passes from the starting quarterback even in practice. Because of this, his rookie grade is almost incomplete, if not for his struggles on special teams. Let’s hope Rodgers will learn from his rookie season and work harder to become the slot receiver and return man this team desperately needs.

