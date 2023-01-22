Packers rookie review: OL Sean Rhyan

The Green Bay Packers made 11 picks during the 2022 NFL draft: six offensive players and five defensive players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be going through and reviewing the 2022 season for all of the Packers’ rookies.

Next up: offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, the Packers’ third-round selection.

Snap Counts

Before being suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, Rhyan was either inactive or so far down the offensive line depth chart that he wasn’t close to seeing playing time when he was available. He did see one special teams snap on the field goal unit in Week 9 against Detroit. Rhyan was suspended for the final six regular-season games.

Of note: Rhyan was the only 2022 third-round pick to play zero offensive or defensive snaps as a rookie. He was the only third-rounder to play in fewer than four games, too.

Season stats

There’s nothing to really pontificate on here. Again, Rhyan was either inactive, didn’t play when he was available – other than the one special teams snap – or was suspended. In the preseason, Rhyan played 83 snaps, all coming at right guard.

PFF grade

With no offensive snaps, Rhyan doesn’t have a grade from PFF. He did receive a special teams grade for his one snap, scoring a 60.0, which is considered average by PFF. However, it was only one snap. During the preseason, he earned a poor pass-blocking grade and below average grade overall over 83 snaps.

Season recap, future outlook

I’m not sure it gets much worse for a rookie than what Rhyan experienced in his first season. A third-round pick who was inactive more often than not, only to then be suspended for PEDs, which resulted in him missing out on valuable practice time.

With Jace Sternberger and Amari Rodgers, the Packers have shown that they are willing to move on quickly from third-round picks. With the suspension, I would guess that Rhyan is far from guaranteed a roster spot in 2023, especially with the depth that the Packers have along the offensive line, coupled with their willingness to add to this position group in the draft. He is going to have to play really well over the summer.

Season grade

Of course, we want a third-round pick to come in and make some sort of impact or at least not be a regular member of the inactives list. But I think that could have been overlooked to some degree, given that the Packers are willing to bring young players along slowly and that they also have a talented and deep offensive line room. However, you just can’t get busted for using PEDs.

Grade: F

