Packers rookie review: LB Kamal Martin

The Green Bay Packers made nine picks during the 2020 NFL draft and signed several others during college free agency, adding an influx of first-year talent to the roster. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be going through and reviewing the 2020 season for all of the Packers’ rookies.

Next up: linebacker Kamal Martin, the 175th overall pick and the Packers’ fifth-round draft pick in 2020:

Season stats

Over 10 starts and six starts during the regular season, Martin tallied 24 tackles, three tackles for losses, one sack and one quarterback hit. He created 11 stops and four total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He also missed five tackles and allowed three receptions.

Snap counts

Martin played 190 defensive snaps during the regular season, or roughly 19 percent of the defense’s total. He was on the field for another 106 special teams snaps. Well over half of his snaps (105) came against the run. He also rushed the quarterback 16 times. Four times, he played 20 or more snaps in a game, including a season-high 42 against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. The Packers had him on the field for just 18 total snaps during the postseason.

PFF grade

73.3. He was the Packers’ highest-graded inside linebacker, and the second-highest graded rookie inside linebacker in the NFL. In fact, he was the only rookie linebacker to have a grade over 60.0 as a run defender, blitzer and in coverage.

Best game

Week 7 vs. the Texans. In his first professional appearance, Martin played 29 snaps and delivered a season-high six tackles – including three stops and a tackle for loss – during a convincing win in Houston. Dan Wussow of Packers Wire broke down the performance in greater detail here.

Season recap, future outlook

While a summer sensatation during training camp, Martin suffered an early injury setback late in camp and missed the first six weeks of the season. He returned in Week 7 and saw action in the final 10 games, including the playoffs. His impact arrived in flashes as he adjusted to playing the pro game. After playing 72 snaps during his first two games on defense, he never again got over 25 snaps in a single game the rest of the way. His attacking instincts are strong, and he prefers anticipating things in front of him and playing downhill. His five missed tackles in limited playing time highlight the recklessness still in his game. On several occasions, he was in position to make a play but arrived at the scene out of control and missed the tackle. Young players that aren’t getting consistent playing time can be over-anxious to create big plays. Reliability is often more important. With Christian Kirksey gone, Martin figures to be a heavy favorite to be one of the starting linebackers for the Packers in 2021. He has the body type and attacking mindset to play the position at a high level, and new defensive coordinator Joe Barry has a strong background of training the position, upping his potential. Whether he can be an all-around linebacker capable of playing gaps in the run game and covering the middle of the field in coverage at something higher than replacement level is still up in the air. The flashes from his rookie season suggest he could be a quality starter with the right development this summer. The Packers do have to wonder if he will have chronic knee issues after significant injuries in back-to-back seasons.

Season grade

Martin was well on his way to becoming a Week 1 rookie starter when an unfortunate injury derailed the start of his first season. He still ended up being one of the team’s top three inside linebackers alongside Kirksey and rookie Krys Barnes. His encouraging attacking flashes against the run and as a blitzer were counterweighted by ugly missed tackles and some gap discipline issues. However, playing under control and in the right gaps will be things the Packers think they can fix over the long-term. Martin has the size and athletic profile of a starter, but development in terms of playing the position consistently is required. Barry and his staff must settle his over-anxious tendencies. For a rookie linebacker from the fifth round, Martin looked the part. There’s real upside, and significant room for improvement. Season grade: C+

