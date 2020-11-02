Packers rookie RB A.J. Dillon tests positive for COVID-19
The Packers are holding virtual meetings on Monday after rookie running back A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The positive test is the first for a Packers player since the regular season started. Dillon, the Packers’ second-round pick, played 17 total snaps for the Packers on Sunday against the Vikings. He carried five times for 21 yards and caught one pass for 16 yards. The Packers will place Dillon on the COVID-19 reserve list, and the rookie will miss Thursday night’s game against the 49ers. It’s unclear how the positive test will affect the Packers in the running back room.