Packers rookie Quay Walker responds after ejection vs. Lions: ‘I was wrong!’

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker apologized for his actions, took “full responsibility” for “another stupid decision” and expressed remorse in a series of Tweets posted after being ejected from Sunday night’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

In the fourth quarter, Walker shoved a trainer for the Detroit Lions who was on the field to assist in the care of running back D’Andre Swift. He was penalized 15 yards and ejected from the game.

“I reacted off of my emotions again and take responsibility of making another stupid decision,” Walker wrote. “I was wrong!”

The ejection marked Walker’s second of his rookie season. He was also removed from an October game in Buffalo after making forcible contact with a team member of the Bills along the sideline.

Here’s his tweet thread from Monday:

Coach Matt LaFleur called Walker’s actions “unacceptable.”

“I have got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that,” LaFleur said post-game. “We’ve got a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough.”

The Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown soon after Walker’s penalty.

Walker, the Packers’ top pick in the 2022 draft, will face a fine and a possible suspension from the NFL as a repeat offender.

Walker finished his rookie season with 121 tackles, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.

Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire