Packers rookie Quay Walker ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills

The Green Bay Packers will be playing the final two quarters without the services of rookie linebacker Quay Walker.

Officials ejected Walker for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he shoved an assistant coach for the Buffalo Bills in the sideline area following a play in the second quarter.

The result was a 15-yard penalty and a disqualification for Walker, a starter for the Packers at linebacker.

At the time of the ejection, Walker was the team’s leading tackler with five. He also forced a fumble.

After the penalty, the Bills finished the drive with a touchdown to go up 21-7.

The Packers replaced Walker with Isaiah McDuffie at linebacker. He will play next to De’Vondre Campbell.

