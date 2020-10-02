Packers rookie QB Jordan Love misses practice with illness

Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Jordan Love was the lone addition to the team’s injury report on Friday.

Love didn’t practice on Friday due to an unspecified illness. The Packers didn’t place him on the COVID-19 reserve list according to Friday’s transaction wire, so the illness could be unrelated.

Love, the Packers’ first-round pick, hasn’t played in a game in 2020. In fact, he’s been inactive as the No. 3 quarterback for all three weeks to start the season. Tim Boyle is Aaron Rodgers’ primary backup.

The Packers were without Love, receiver Allen Lazard (core), tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) and linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) on Friday, the team’s second practice of Week 4. Tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle) returned as a limited participant.

Receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin) both practiced again but were categorized as limited.

The Atlanta Falcons, who were without seven starters at practice on Thursday, returned three on Friday: defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, defensive end Dante Fowler and receiver Calvin Ridley. All three were limited, and so was receiver Julio Jones for the second straight day. Safety Keanu Neal, safety Ricardo Allen, kicker Younghoe Koo and defensive end Takk McKinley missed practice for the second consecutive day.

