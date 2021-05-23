Packers will work out rookie QB Donald Hammond III

Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III works out for the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, per a league source. Air Force’s all-time leader in passing efficiency (164.09) and average per completion (20.6), led team to 11-2 record, No. 21 ranking @airforcefb #Packers #NFL #AirForce — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 23, 2021

The Green Bay Packers may soon add another quarterback to the roster.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers will hold a workout for rookie quarterback Donald Hammond III, an undrafted free agent from Air Force.

The workout is scheduled for Tuesday.

With Aaron Rodgers’ future uncertain, the Packers have added veteran Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert to the quarterback room over the last couple of weeks, and Hammond could provide an intriguing developmental option for the Packers to work with this summer.

As a full-time starter in 2019, Hammond completed 56 of 111 passes for 1,316 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 121 times for 553 yards and 13 touchdowns in Air Force’s triple-option offense. He finished his collegiate career with 18 passing touchdowns and 22 rushing touchdowns.

Hammond left Air Force and did not play during the 2020 season.

The Packers begin OTAs this week in Green Bay.

List