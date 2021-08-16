Packers rookie OL Royce Newman impresses in NFL debut

A strong NFL debut has Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Royce Newman crawling up the depth chart.

Newman, who played 28 snaps at right guard against the Houston Texans on Saturday night, was practicing with the first-team offense during Monday’s practice, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

It’s now time to consider the rookie among the legitimate candidates to start at guard in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 12.

At the very least, he earned the opportunity to compete. Newman, a fourth-round pick, was the Packers’ highest-graded offensive player and highest-graded player overall in the preseason opener, per Pro Football Focus. In fact, Newman was the highest-graded rookie offensive lineman in the NFL during the first week of the preseason.

Newman played the entire second half at right guard against the Texans. He didn’t allow a single pressure and received strong run-blocking grades, likely due to his combination work with rookie right tackle Cole Van Lanen as the Packers finally found some running room in the fourth quarter.

Lovely work on the backside by Packers rookies Royce Newman and Cole Van Lanen! 26 snaps for each in their preseason debuts! pic.twitter.com/XCxtC4iX8h — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 16, 2021

So far, the battle for starting spots at the guard positions – assuming David Bakhtiari is out to start the regular season – has been between Lucas Patrick, Jon Runyan and Ben Braden early on at training camp. Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said none of the competitors have stepped up and grabbed the job. Newman appears to be a capable challenger for the job at right guard, a position held by Patrick last year.

Newman was always a good bet to be an important backup during his first season. Now, he could be a Week 1 starter. He’ll have a few more weeks and two preseason games to win the starting job.

Last week, Newman said he wouldn’t be cutting his hair – which is already well past his shoulders – until he stopped playing football. Judging by his preseason debut, the haircut might be a while down the road.

