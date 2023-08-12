Packers rookie Luke Musgrave looks like focal point of passing game

Like Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave played only two series and 12 snaps during his preseason debut on Friday night in Cincinnati. But the appearance highlighted how big of a focal point Musgrave could be in the Love-led Packers passing game in 2023.

The box score doesn’t tell the story. Musgrave caught one pass for eight yards.

However, Love targeted Musgrave three times, and he was the designed No. 1 target on at least two of his three targets. A third target should have created a big play.

“Sky is the limit for him. He’s a really good player, an explosive player, he’s really fast,” Love said post-game. “I think the more we continue to get him the ball…we just have to keep feeding him and seeing what he can do after the catch.”

On the first play, Musgrave came across the formation from right to left on a split-zone run fake and used his incredible speed to get open in the flat, creating an easy throw for Love and the aforementioned 8-yard gain. These could be consistently easy completions and easy yards for Love and Musgrave all season because the rookie is just so fast. Even the Bengals defensive back in coverage couldn’t keep up with Musgrave’s speed on this particular play.

a nice way to use Luke Musgrave's athleticism here pic.twitter.com/VssqtEcutq — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) August 11, 2023

Three plays later, the Packers faced 3rd-and-7. The Bengals brought a five-player pressure, but the Packers blocked up and Love had time. Musgrave, lined up in the slot to the right of the formation, got up field and cleared the lone linebacker in zone coverage, producing a gigantic throwing window for Love.

It should have been a layup. Love called it an “easy” and “routine” throw. But he just missed it, and the Packers punted.

Musgrave had about 9 yards between him and the safety per @NextGenStats Love is back out for a second series. pic.twitter.com/RKcnZpzD7L — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 11, 2023

Once again, Musgrave’s speed factored in. He was so explosive getting upfield and clearing the linebacker that the single-high safety, who initially had to respect Romeo Doubs’ go route, was provided no time to fire down and cover Musgrave before the throw. Had Love thrown an accurate ball, Musgrave would have gotten the first down with ease and been 1-on-1 with the safety in the open field.

After just one series, the Packers provided two easy (and repeatable) opportunities for Musgrave.

LaFleur dialed up another designed play for his rookie tight end on the second drive.

On 2nd-and-5, the Packers set up a tight end screen, with Musgrave initially blocking before disengaging and looking for the ball off the formation’s right side. It was set up perfectly, with Christian Watson and Jayden Reed before clearing coverage with vertical routes and Jon Runyan Jr. and Josh Myers pulling in front of Musgrave on the screen. One problem: Love’s side-armed attempt to get the throw around the approaching edge rusher got batted down incomplete.

Once again, a target for Musgrave that could have been an explosive play ended up in an incompletion.

With a little better luck, Musgrave might have had three catches for 60 or more yards and a couple of explosive plays in his preseason debut. Instead, he settled for one catch and eight yards on three targets.

But the stats aren’t important in the preseason. The process is, and it’s clear the Packers view Musgrave as a focal point of the passing game. He got open on a designed play-action play, a staple in the LaFleur split-zone offense. He got open in a big spot with pure speed from the slot. And he got another designed target on a well-designed tight end screen. All three could staple plays for the Packers in 2023.

Musgrave was targeted on 30 percent of Love’s passes in his first NFL action. Given Josiah Deguara’s transition to full-time H-back and Friday night’s signifnicant injury to Tyler Davis, Musgrave’s role as the go-to passing target at tight end only figures to grow as he gets comfortable in the offense and NFL game.

