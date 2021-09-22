Packers rookie Kylin Hill gives special teams a ‘jolt’ on kick returns

The Green Bay Packers are trending in the right direction on kick returns thanks to dynamic rookie Kylin Hill, who produced a pair of impressive returns in Week 2.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Hill did “some nice things” as a kick returner against the Detroit Lions, including a 41-yard return that set up a touchdown drive in the first half.

“He’s given us a little something, a little jolt in that area, which was much needed,” LaFleur said.

Hill’s first return featured a highlight moment. He initially bumped into linebacker Oren Burks, but he kept his balance, worked the return around the contain to the outside and then hurdled the kicker in the open field.

Here’s the play:

The Packers took over at the 44-yard line and marched 56 yards in 10 plays to tie the game up at 14.

Later, Hill had a 33-yard return to open the second half that was called back due to holding. But once again he showed off some explosiveness as he found a seam and worked the ball up the field.

Hill was one of the Packers’ preseason stars as a running back, but he’s buried on the depth chart behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and may only impact some games on special teams.

Story continues

The Packers could certainly use the spark in the return game. Last season, the Packers averaged only 18.9 yards per return (31st in the NFL) and had only two returns of 30 or more yards. Hill would have had two returns over 30 yards on Monday night without the holding penalty on the second. His 41-yard return against the Lions is the longest kick return by a Packers player since Tyler Ervin’s 45-yard return in 2019.

Hill is still learning how to return kicks and will likely get better with experience. His vision and explosiveness are a good combo for the job.

