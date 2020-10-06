Packers rookie Josiah Deguara tore his ACL

The Packers got a win on Monday night, but they lost a member of their draft class to a season-ending injury.

Shortly after head coach Matt LaFleur hinted that was the case, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported that tight end Josiah Deguara tore his ACL.

“Unfortunately it looks to be a pretty bad one,” LaFleur said. “We expect him to bounce back from it, and we still think he’s got a really bright future.”

Deguara was a third-round pick in April after playing college football at Cincinnati. Deguara played seven offensive snaps against the Falcons and didn’t catch any passes. The lone reception of his rookie year was a 12-yard gain against the Vikings in the opener.

The Packers still have Monday night’s star Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Jace Sternberger, and John Lovett at tight end.

