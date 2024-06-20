Packers rookie Javon Bullard gets a laugh out of latest ‘Madden NFL 25’ trailer

The latest “Madden NFL 25” trailer wasn’t particularly kind to Green Bay Packers rookie Javon Bullard. Only 11 seconds into the trailer, Bullard is seen missing an open-field tackle on Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who put a successful juke move on the digital version of the Packers rookie safety.

The second-round pick still got a good laugh out of his brief appearance in the “Madden” trailer.

damn i get juked out on the first play😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/HMGKiuXCnT — Javon Bullard ♛ (@cravejaaye) June 20, 2024

“Damn I get juked out on the first play,” Bullard wrote, with five crying laugh emojis to end the tweet.

Robinson sliced and diced his way through the Packers defense in Week 2 of last year, including one run in which he put a vicious juke on former Packers safety Darnell Savage. The erratic and disappointing play of the safeties in 2023 led the Packers to signing Xavier McKinney and taking Bullard in the second round.

It’s worth noting: The Packers don’t play Robinson and the Falcons on the 2024 schedule. Any real-life matchup between Robinson and Bullard this season would have to arrive in the postseason.

Later in the trailer, “Madden” featured Packers center Josh Myers and the rest of the offensive line while highlighting new blocking AI in the game.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire