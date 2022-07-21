Packers rookie impact: Will Sean Rhyan or Zach Tom earn a starting role?

This is Volume III of a VII-part series that will take a look at the potential impact the 2022 draft class could provide for the Green Bay Packers.

7) Romeo Doubs, WR

The Packers selected the Nevada wide receiver with the 132nd overall pick. His calling card during his time at Nevada was his ability to win vertically. Doubs led the FBS with 505 deep receiving yards in 2020 and finished this past season with 444 deep yards. He tracks the ball well and has outstanding body control.

“He was a very productive player at Nevada,” Jon-Eric Sullivan, the co-director of player personnel for the Packers, said. “We like his acceleration. His ability to play with the ball in his hands. He’s a big kid. He’s got length and plays big to the ball. We think he has a lot of upside as a route runner. There’s a lot to like about him…We think he can come in and help the room.”

Prediction: Doubs will likely make an immediate impact as a punt returner. The first time he touched the ball in his college career he returned a punt for an 80-yard touchdown.

As a freshman at Nevada, Doubs averaged 17.8 yards per punt return. The following year he averaged 10.8 yards per return. In 2020, Doubs averaged 9.1 yards per return, and this past season he averaged 14.2 yards per return.

Doubs has tremendous upside and could wind up having a rookie season like Marquez Valdes-Scantling (38 receptions for 581 yards and two touchdowns).

The Packers lost a lot of production when they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and lost Valdes-Scantling to the Chiefs in free agency. It’s safe to say the Packers will lean on veterans like Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins with production from the rookies (Doubs and Christian Watson) and Amari Rodgers sprinkled in.

6). Zach Tom, OL

The Packers selected Tom with the 140th overall pick. Tom finished his career at Wake Forest with 23 career starts at left tackle and 14 starts at center. That type of versatility will make him a valuable member of any offensive line.

“I want to be somebody who can play all five positions at a high level,” Tom said. “That’s the goal. That’s my main goal for the offseason and through camp. I want to be somebody who can go out there at any position.”

Tom has easy athleticism and doesn’t labor when he’s moving to the second level. He has a high football IQ and doesn’t get fooled by stunts or twists. According to Pro Football Focus, Tom only gave up four sacks during his final three seasons at Wake Forest.

Prediction: With Elgton Jenkins likely to start the season on the PUP, it’s anybody’s guess what the starting offensive line will look like when the Packers take the field in Week 1. As it stands right now the two starting positions that can be locked in are David Bakhtiari at left tackle and Josh Myers at the center spot.

With likely three or two starting positions up for grabs, having Tom listed No. 6 on this list could look foolish by the end of this season. He could start the season as the team’s starting right tackle and has the versatility to play all five positions along the offensive line.

“We think Zach’s a five-tool guy,” Sullivan said. “He played left tackle. He played center as well. We feel like he can play guard. He’s a very good athlete…A good scheme fit with us in our zone stuff…We’re excited to get him.”

5). Sean Rhyan, OL

The Packers selected the UCLA offensive lineman with the 92nd overall pick. Rhyan finished his career with 31 career starts at left tackle. During his 31 career starts, Rhyan only gave up two sacks according to PFF.

Rhyan is a powerful offensive lineman with the athleticism to get out and move in Green Bay’s zone blocking scheme.

Prediction: The Packers have a good track record of drafting players that played offensive tackle in college and kicking them inside to guard. Most notably, Josh Sitton and T.J. Lang. They have done it most recently with Jon Runyan. Rhyan could be the next in line.

“We certainly think he can play tackle in the National Football League,” Gutekunst said. “He’s 320-pounds and moving him inside to handle that kind of power…We think his best football is ahead of him.”

Rhyan could potentially start the season as Green Bay’s starting left guard, right guard, or right tackle. It’s even possible that he starts the season as a versatile backup.

That unknown is a reason why he’s not higher on this list. At the end of the season, it’s possible that Rhyan ends up being the most impactful rookie on Green Bay’s roster.

