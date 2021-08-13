Packers rookie Eric Stokes gets rave reviews: 'He can flat fly' | Green Bay notebook

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers’ presence at Green Bay Packers training camp has renewed the team’s hope of contending for a Super Bowl after two straight shortcomings in the NFC championship game. But Rodgers’ return also has translated into a baptism by fire for rookie cornerback Eric Stokes.

The Georgia product, taken 29th overall by Green Bay, has worked almost exclusively with the first-team defense in place of fifth-year veteran Kevin King, who has spent the entirety of camp on the non-football injury list.

Stokes has used the unexpected opportunities to make an impression on his coaches, showcasing his athleticism, speed and grit. Coach Matt LaFleur identified Stokes as one of his surprises of training camp. But he explained the challenges the 6-foot, 190-pounder has encountered.

"He’s going up against 12 and 17 a lot," LaFleur said, referring to Rodgers and favorite target Davante Adams. "So 12 and 17 can make anybody look bad, but what I’ve been so impressed with Stokes is he is so resilient and hasn’t gotten discouraged.

"He’s got rare speed. He can flat fly. He’s done a lot of good things, but has had some tough matchups going against Davante so much, but I am excited about him."

The Packers believe Stokes will help bolster a secondary that figures to rank among the strong points of the defense. LaFleur raved about the growth he has seen in fourth-year cornerback Jaire Alexander and third-year safety Darnell Savage, and praised the leadership of sixth-year safety Adrian Amos.

Big expectations for wide receiver

Fourth-year wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling appears poised to build on last season’s success and potentially turn in more outings like his performance in the NFC championship game, LaFleur said.

On that night, Valdes-Scantling racked up 115 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches as the Packers fell short against eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Valdes-Scantling has displayed a similar determination and explosiveness throughout training camp.

The most distinguishable sign of encouragement involves the consistency with which the 6-4, 206-pounder has performed during camp.

"We’ve seen a lot of growth of Marquez," LaFleur said. "He did some unbelievable things in that NFC championship game. Now, it’s about building on that performance with the consistency that we’ve seen in camp that makes you excited."

While recording 33 catches for 690 yards and six touchdowns last season, Valdes-Scantling led the NFL, averaging 20.9 yards per reception. But last year is in the past, he said.

"Leading the league in yards per catch is cool and all, but so what? It doesn’t really matter to me," he recently told reporters. "I want to be the best version of myself and whatever that is, is what it's going to be."

If Valdes-Scantling can execute with the improved consistency that LaFleur envisions, it will make Green Bay’s offense that much more potent.

'One of the best guards in the game'

The Packers have retooled their offensive line, replacing veteran center Corey Linsley with rookie Josh Myers and moving Jon Runyan and Billy Turner into new roles. With left tackle David Bakhtiari still rehabbing from an ACL tear suffered in Week 17, they are preparing as if he will not be ready for the start of the season.

But coaches draw encouragement from how their contingency plan appears to be playing out, as third-year pro Elgton Jenkins has excelled while moving one spot over from left guard.

Jenkins, a Pro Bowl selection last season, boasts impressive versatility, which has made things easier on LaFleur and his assistants.

"I’ve never been around a guy that can play five different positions," LaFleur said. "He can play anything and has given us so much flexibility on the offensive line. … One of the best guards in the game, but he can play tackle, he can play center and can be one of the best at those positions as well. He’s got rare ability and for his ability to go in a game and play multiple positions, you can’t typically find anybody like that."

The Packers will be counting on Jenkins to protect Rodgers’ blind side in Bakhtiari’s absence, and ultimately hope that once back to full strength, this unit can pave the way for similar success to last season, when Green Bay ranked fifth in the league in total offense while leading the NFL in scoring. Green Bay's line also surrendered the second-fewest sacks (21) all season.

