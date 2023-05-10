Which Packers rookie draft pick has best chance to contribute in 2023?

The Green Bay Packers added 13 draft picks to Brian Gutekunst’s roster durnig the 2023 draft. All 13 will have a chance to contribute to a increasingly young team transitioning away from the Aaron Rodgers era.

Can a rookie be a difference maker? Just last year, second-round pick Christian Watson led the offense in total touchdowns and first-round pick Quay Walker led the defense in total tackles.

So, which rookie draft pick has the best chance to contribute in 2023? The staff at Packers Wire made their picks:

Zach Kruse: WR Jayden Reed

Lukas Van Ness is the first-rounder at a premium position and Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft likely have the best playing time opportunity, but don’t overlook Jayden Reed, who could immediately be the replacement for Randall Cobb in the slot and potentially emerge as a first-year starter at receiver. The Packers love Reed’s speed and competitiveness and think he can play inside or on the perimeter, and there’s a chance he’ll be used in a gadget-type role (think: jet motion) and on punt returns as well. The Michigan State product is pro-ready and a proven big-play creator. It wouldn’t be surprising if he ends up playing the second-most snaps at receiver (behind Watson) and returning all the punts for the Packers in 2023. Brandon Carwile of Packers Wire dug deep into Reed’s tape here.

Brandon Carwile: OLB Lukas Van Ness

I think Lukas Van Ness is the most NFL ready. That’s one of the reasons the Packers took him 13th overall but another reason is his versatility. Even as a rookie, Van Ness will be able to make an impact from a variety of alignments. He has the functional strength to hold his own as an interior defensive lineman and he has the explosiveness/burst to play outside. Van Ness may spend most of his time at edge rusher at the start of the regular season if Rashan Gary is still recovering from his ACL injury. However, I could also see him kicking inside for some of Dean Lowry’s snaps at the 3-tech. Van Ness still has some developing to do, but he has the tools to be an effective run defender and pass rusher in 2023.

Paul Bretl: TE Luke Musgrave or TE Tucker Kraft

I’m going to cheat a little bit and pick two. The answer is either Luke Musgrave or Tucker Kraft, and the reason is because of opportunity. Prior to the draft, the Packers tight end room was short on both depth and experience. Josiah Deguara will fill the H-back role while Tyler Davis will likely be used primarily on special teams. That leaves a bunch of snaps and pass catching opportunities for Musgrave and Kraft. Both will be able to make an impact in the running and passing games with their “all-around” skill sets. My guess right now is that Musgrave finishes the year with more receptions and yards with Kraft doing more on the in-line work. Both, however, will be threats over the middle, down the seam, and in the red zone.

Brennen Rupp: S Anthony Johnson Jr.

Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft will get the lion’s share of the targets at tight end. Jayden Reed figures to see plenty of run at wide receiver. It’s a safe bet that those three pass catchers will get ample opportunity to make plays this season. Lukas Van Ness could see plenty of snaps, especially early in the season as Rashan Gary eases his way back from a torn ACL. I’m going with Anthony Johnson Jr. The Iowa State defensive back will make an immediate impact on special teams and given the state of the safety depth chart at 1265 Lombard Avenue, it’s not out of the question that Johnson earns playing time for Joe Barry’s unit.

