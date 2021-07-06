Packers rookie DL T.J. Slaton flashes freakish athleticism in dunk video

#Packers rookie TJ Slaton said he could dunk and he wasn’t lying. pic.twitter.com/ZJtG33P3rL — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) July 6, 2021

Green Bay Packers rookie T.J. Slaton is a special kind of athlete. Standing at 6-4 and weighing 330 pounds, Slaton is hard to miss out on the field. However, size is not the only thing that sticks out about Green Bay’s most recent fifth-round pick. He is also extremely athletic for a defensive tackle.

Don’t believe me? Check out the video above of Slaton performing a jaw-dropping dunk.

Slaton posted the video to his Instagram story Tuesday morning. Slaton boasted about his dunking ability during his introductory press conference. According to Slaton, he was performing dunks at a heavier weight than he is now while at the University of Florida.

“I was doing all of those things even at a heavier weight than I am now,” said Slaton. “Being 326, it’s definitely easier to get up over the rim.”

Now there is proof of Slaton’s alleged dunking.

Slaton has a background in basketball and was the starting center in high school. Performing a windmill dunk with relative ease is impressive when you are 6-4, but it is freakish to do it at upwards of 330 pounds.

According to the official team website, Slaton is the heaviest player on the Packers roster. The team probably wants Slaton to refrain from performing slam dunks between now and the regular season, but the video showcases the superior athleticism that attracted Slaton to Green Bay.

It will be interesting to see how Slaton’s athleticism translates onto the field when the Packers have their first training camp practice on Wednesday, July 28.

