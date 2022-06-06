Packers rookie didn’t appreciate this highlight from ‘Madden NFL 23’

Green Bay Packers rookie Tariq Carpenter was on the unfortunate end of a recent highlight video clip posted by the “Madden” football franchise’s official Twitter account.

In the short clip, Carpenter – a seventh-round pick of the Packers who may transition from safety to linebacker in Green Bay – was tasked with covering Los Angeles Rams receiver and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp one-on-one on the outside. The video game developer was attempting to showcase new release moves and press counters by wide receivers in the upcoming game.

Unsurprisingly, virtual Kupp beat the press, cut inside and was wide open while Carpenter trailed far behind.

Having Kupp go against a rookie safety certainly helped create the video-game highlight.

Carpenter, who is wearing No. 24 in the clip, had some fun with the whole thing on Twitter after the video was released.

Fortunately for the Packers, Carpenter is unlikely to ever be covering Kupp one-on-one in a situation like this. And if he ever does, the result will likely look a lot like the virtual simulation.

List