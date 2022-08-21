Packers rookie WR Christian Watson to get team reps this week

The next step in Christian Watson’s return to the field is arriving this week. According to coach Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers rookie receiver will participate in team (11-on-11) periods starting on Sunday.

Watson came off the PUP list last week but only did individual drills.

“He’ll get some team reps today, and we’ll see how he responds,” LaFleur said Sunday.

Watson, who missed the first two weeks of training camp while recovering from knee surgery in June, suited up for Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints but didn’t play.

It’s possible Watson could make his professional debut in the preseason finale in Kansas City if this week of practice goes well and without incident.

The Packers traded up in the second round to take Watson, an ultra athletic receiver from North Dakota State. Thanks to an unexpected injury, the 34th overall pick has been stuck in the shadow of Romeo Doubs, a fourth-round pick who has been a standout throughout training camp.

Getting back to 11-on-11 work gives Watson plenty of time to get caught up and ready to play for the season opener in Minnesota on Sept. 11.

