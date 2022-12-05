Dolphins Week 15 game vs. Bills flexed to Saturday night
Miami will play a night game for the second week in a row.
Nick Saban is on the campaign trail ahead of Sunday’s College Football Playoff selection show. No. 6 Alabama entered the weekend needing a bit of help to move into one of the four playoff positions. The Crimson Tide might have received that as No. 4 Southern California was blown out by No. 11 Utah in Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game before No. 3 TCU suffered an overtime loss to No. 10 Kansas State in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game.
Jonathan Allen wants Washington fans to pack FedEx Field to support the Commanders in Week 15. He plans on helping.
The first full recruiting class under Brent Venables is weeks away, who are the Sooners out on the road seeing early on?
Despite two teams with losing records giving up on Mayfield in such a short period of time, there will be some teams interested in Cleveland's starting QB from 2018-2021.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
Nick Bosa had a monster performance vs. the Dolphins and some choice words for head coach Kyle Shanahan afterwards.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
The quarterback was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 draft. When he suddenly found himself playing against a hot Dolphins team he delivered