Packers rookie Christian Watson catches another TD pass early vs. Titans

Christian Watson now has four touchdown catches in his last five quarters of play. The Green Bay Packers rookie added to his rapidly growing total to end the first quarter on Thursday night at Lambeau Field by going up and over the coverage of Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristan Fulton to catch a 14-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers.

Watson, the NFL’s Rookie of the Week for Week 10, caught three touchdown passes from Rodgers during last week’s come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys.

On Watson’s latest touchdown, Rodgers did a quick count to catch the Titans off-guard with seconds to go in the first quarter, creating the free play. He bought time and gave Watson a chance to make the catch in the end zone, and the rookie did with a leaping reception.

More and more now, Watson is making those plays.

The drive traveled 78 yards in 11 plays. Rodgers completed six passes, including the touchdown and a 24-yarder to Randall Cobb, who is playing his first game since returning from injured reserve.

The Titans blocked the extra point to keep the lead at 7-6.

