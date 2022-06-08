Packers rookie Christian Watson adjusting to NFL, playing alongside Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is still getting used to the idea of playing alongside Aaron Rodgers. After Rodgers opted out of voluntary OTAs, Watson finally got the chance to work with QB1, who is participating in this week’s mandatory minicamp. It all started with Tuesday’s practice, where Watson was on his “p’s and q’s” in hopes of making a strong first impression.

“Your head’s spinning a little bit, but you got to make sure you’re there doing everything right to be on the same page with him,” Watson said after practice.

The first day entailed individual drills, 7-on-7, and even some 11-on-11 at half speed. Obviously, minicamp isn’t very telling, but this was the start of Rodgers building chemistry with the highest-drafted receiver this team has had in 20 years. Meanwhile, Watson was still a little starstruck.

“When I saw him this morning it was weird just casually seeing him,” he said. “Obviously, that’s something I gotta get used to, but it’s crazy to be here and play with him.”

When it came time to actually get to work, Rodgers and Watson connected on a couple of deep passes even though there was no defense being played. However, the setting didn’t stop Rodgers from using certain situations as teaching moments. According to Watson, Rodgers has already started telling his new receivers how he wants certain routes to look and preaching the importance of being in the right spot at the right time.

“You gotta be perfect,” said Watson.

Another thing that stood out to Watson was how effortlessly Rodgers throws the ball. Watching Rodgers release the ball on TV is one thing, but witnessing it firsthand is much different.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “He looks like he’s just kind of chilling out and it’s just a leisure throw and it comes at you 100 miles per hour.”

For now, everything seems to be moving a little fast for Watson. The rookie spoke briefly on how everything has sped up compared to what he experienced at OTAs. Naturally, it will take some getting used to Watson’s part, but all he can do is remain patient while his eyes are set on reaching his full potential.

“I think still have a long way to go in terms of being the player that I want to be and playing at the level that I want to play at, but I’m definitely adjusting each and every day, always taking it one day at a time.”

Watson will have two more practices with Rodgers before the start of training camp. The Packers have one more round of OTAs starting next week, but Rodgers stated he will not be in attendance. In the meantime, Watson will use every opportunity to get better if he hopes to be an impact player next season.

So far, he is pleased with his development.

“I definitely think I’m coming along great,” he said.

