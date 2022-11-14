Packers rookie Christian Watson has 3 TD receptions against Cowboys

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Aaron Rodgers has a new favorite target … or at least for one game.

The Green Bay Packers second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Christian Watson, caught three TD passes from the reigning two-time MVP.

Watson had 4 receptions for 107 yards in regulation.

The game went to overtime tied at 28.

Watson had 7 TD grabs among 43 receptions in 2021 at North Dakota State.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

