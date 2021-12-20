Packers rookie CB Eric Stokes turns in impressive performance against Ravens

Green Bay Packers corner Eric Stokes had a strong outing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15. According to Pro Football Focus, it was the best game of the season for Green Bay’s first-round pick.

Stokes received a defensive grade of 88.3. The second-highest graded defensive player for the Packers was Tyler Lancaster, who received an 81.1. PFF found Stokes to be Green Bay’s best defensive player on the field on Sunday by a wide margin.

To take it a step further, they also believe it was by far the rookie’s best performance of the season. His next highest grade from 2021 was 79.3, which he received for his performance in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

“Stokes has done an outstanding job. He’s been super consistent,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I love how he battles every play.”

For most of the game, Stokes was tasked with covering Marquise Brown, who, even without Lamar Jackson, remains one of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL. Because Jackson was out of the lineup, the Ravens did everything they could to get the ball in the hands of their playmaking receiver. Brown tied his season-high for targets with 14.

Eight of those targets came against Stokes, and six were caught.

Now, you are probably thinking that a corner giving up six receptions is a bad thing. However, not necessarily if the receiver only picks up 28 yards in the process. Yes, Stokes allowed Brown to get his fair share of touches, but the damage was minuscule.

Stokes never got behind Brown in coverage, which is a win for any corner. It’s rare that someone can match Brown’s speed, but Stokes’ 4.2 wheels are up for any challenge. His longest catch against Stokes went for seven yards.

One play that really stuck out was when Stokes was covering Brown in the red zone during the third quarter. Brown faked like he was running an out before he broke back inside to make the catch. However, no separation was created as Stokes mirrored Brown’s every move throughout the route. One knock against Stokes coming out of Georgia was his agility. Agility problems are no such thing in this play.

Story continues

It’s safe to say Eric Stokes has a bright future pic.twitter.com/Rj19NnS3kY — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) December 20, 2021

Stokes didn’t stop at Brown, either. Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was giving the Packers’ safety trouble all game on his way to 10 catches totaling 136 yards. Andrews was the go-to target when the Ravens opted to go for two to try and win the game in regulation. Luckily, Stokes was in perfect position to force an incompletion.

As Stokes continues to grow during his rookie season, performances like this have everyone eagerly the return of Jaire Alexander.

List