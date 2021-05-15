Packers rookie Amari Rodgers explains why he picked No. 8

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
There is a little bit of symbolism behind Amari Rodgers’ decision to wear the No. 8 with the Green Bay Packers.

His college number – No. 3 – wasn’t available, so the rookie receiver picked the next best thing through improvisation.

“Three was retired. Eight is just a three but you just close it in. Everything came full circle,” Rodgers said from rookie minicamp on Friday. “That’s really how I saw it. Everything coming full circle. All the work I put in came full circle. Now I’m here achieving my dreams. That’s what the eight symbolizes to me.”

The Packers made Rodgers a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. The rookie now has the chance to follow in the footsteps of Randall Cobb, the former Packers receiver who Rodgers has described as a “big brother” during his football journey.

Cobb, coincidentally, wore the No. 18 in Green Bay. The whole thing really is coming full circle.

Beginning this year, the NFL is allowing players to wear a wider range of numbers, including single digits for receivers. Rodgers wore No. 3 at Clemson, but the number is retired in honor of Hall of Fame halfback Tony Canadeo in Green Bay.

The simple solution was just filling in the rest of the number and taking the only available single-digit number left in Green Bay. Currently, Rodgers is the only skill position player on the Packers roster with a single-digit number.

The rookie – who led the ACC in catches last season – could end up being a big part of what the Packers do in 2021.

Rodgers said he’s ready to handle a bunch of positions for Matt LaFleur’s team, including a variety of receiver positions and returner. His goal during rookie minicamp is to start to learn the playbook so he can go “play fast.”

The NFL dream – regardless of the number he’s wearing – is coming true.

“To be doing it for the Packers is even more of a dream. To know, it’s such a prestigious program. You know that they win. I come from a winning program too. I’m just plugging right in,” Rodgers said.

Official uniform numbers for Green Bay Packers' 2021 draft class

