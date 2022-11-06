Packers’ Romeo Doubs carted off with ankle injury

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs made a big play at the start of today’s game, but Green Bay has to hope it wasn’t his last.

After catching an 18-yard pass, Doubs came up limping. He was helped to a cart and taken to the locker room, and the team announced he’s questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Doubts would be a big loss for the Packers, as he’s been their only consistently healthy wide receiver this season.

The Packers’ first drive moved down the field even without Doubs, but eventually it fizzled when Aaron Rodgers threw a low pass that bounced off the helmet of Detroit’s Derrick Barnes and was intercepted in the end zone by rookie safety Kerby Joseph.

The Lions’ first drive also got into the red zone but came up short, with the Lions surprisingly trying to spread the field on fourth-and-1 rather than run the ball, and Jared Goff throwing incomplete.

The Packers have also seen guard Jon Runyan and cornerback Eric Stokes suffer injuries, while the Lions had linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez go to the sideline holding his arm.

