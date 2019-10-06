Packers rolling over Cowboys, up 17-0 at halftime

The game started with promise of a barn burner. It’s quickly becoming a Packers’ rout.

Dak Prescott has thrown two interceptions, and Aaron Jones has scored two touchdowns, giving the Packers a 17-0 halftime lead.

The Packers have two sacks of Prescott in addition to the picks by Chandon Sullivan and Jaire Alexander. Green Bay converted one of the takeaways into Jones’ first touchdown run, an 18-yarder.

Jones also has a 3-yard score, gaining 66 yards on his nine carries.

The Cowboys got into Green Bay territory on four of six first-half possessions, but two ended with interceptions and another with a sack. Brett Maher also missed a 54-yard field goal.

The Cowboys left the field to boos from the AT&T Stadium crowd.

The Packers have 218 yards, only 3 more than the Cowboys, but Aaron Rodgers is 12-of-21 for 138 yards with no sacks and no turnovers.

Prescott is 8-of-15 for 134 yards with the two turnovers. While Amari Cooper has five catches for 110 yards, he had a pass go off his hands and into Alexander’s and dropped another on the final play of the half.