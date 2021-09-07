Packers are road favorites against Saints in Jacksonville to open 2021 season

The Green Bay Packers went to New Orleans and beat the Saints as underdogs last season, and now they’ll be road favorites at a neutral site in Jacksonville for Sunday’s Week 1 showdown with the Saints.

Tipico Sportsbook has the Packers as 4.5-point favorites over the Saints.

The game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, helping the Packers’ cause. The line moved from -3.5 to -4.5 in favor of the Packers after the location change.

The over/under of the game is set at 50.5 points.

Matt LaFleur’s team was a three-point underdog in Week 3 last season but still managed to beat the Saints by seven at the Superdome in New Orleans. The two teams scored 67 total points.

The Packers are one of seven road favorites in Week 1.

Elsewhere in the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings are the only other team in the division favored to win during the opening weekend in the NFL. The Vikings are road favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are both underdogs.

