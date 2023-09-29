Packers RG Jon Runyan Jr. played through ankle sprain vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers right guard Jon Runyan Jr. played through a sprained ankle during Thursday night’s loss to the Detroit Lions but remains optimistic about playing next Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Runyan was in a walking boot on Friday, per Demovsky. The right guard appeared to injure his ankle in the first half. He had the ankle taped and played the rest of the contest.

The injury might have been part of the reason why Runyan struggled, especially in pass protection. Per Pro Football Focus, Runyan gave up a sack and five total pressures. He was also penalized once.

Runyan is fortunate the Packers have extra time off before Week 5. The Packers don’t face the Raiders until Monday, Oct. 9, giving him over a week to get his ankle into playing shape.

The Packers gave up 22 total pressures to the Lions, but the offensive line was down starters at left tackle and left guard and both the right guard (Runyan, ankle) and right tackle (Zach Tom, knee) were playing through injuries.

It’s unclear who the backup would be if Runyan can’t play against the Raiders. Royce Newman is already playing at left guard in place of Elgton Jenkins. It’s possible Sean Rhyan, a 2022 third-round pick, would be the next man up.

