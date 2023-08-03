Packers return WR Dontayvion Wicks, lose TE Josiah Deguara to open Thursday’s practice

The Green Bay Packers returned rookie receiver Dontayvion Wicks but were without tight end Josiah Deguara to open Thursday’s practice, the seventh of training camp.

Wicks missed four practices after suffering a concussion. The fifth-round pick was back in full pads on Thursday. While he now has ground to make up at receiver, opportunities remain available behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed. Wicks missed only two padded practices and should be available for Family Night at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

Deguara is being held out due to a new calf injury. He exited Tuesday’s practice, and now we know why. A versatile H-back type, Deguara is the most experienced tight end on the roster and has been running with the first-team offense throughout training camp. The Packers would suddenly be thin on depth and exceedingly inexperienced at tight end if Deguara has to miss significant time. The only other tight ends on the roster are rookies Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, first-year player Austin Allen and Tyler Davis. Deguara’s absence could open more opportunities for Henry Pearson, a rookie from Appalachian State who has played fullback for Matt LaFleur to open camp.

