Packers return trio of roster-bubble players to practice on Monday

For a player on the roster bubble, being available is everything. Injuries can all but end a fringe player’s chances of making the team during training camp.

Three players on the roster bubble for the Green Bay Packers avoided this scenario and returned to practice after short-term injuries coming out of the preseason opener.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, receiver Juwann Winfree, outside linebacker Tipa Galeai and tight end Dominique Dafney all returned to practice on Monday.

A fourth player on the roster bubble – receiver Malik Taylor – was no longer wearing a non-contact red uniform and is ready to participate in more team periods.

Winfree, who caught all three of his targets for 27 yards against the 49ers, was dealing with a groin injury. He’s attempting to make the team as the sixth or seventh receiver.

Galeai tallied two tackles, including a tackle for loss, but left the preseason opener after injuring his elbow. He’s still very much in the running for a roster spot as a backup edge rusher and special teamer.

Dafney has been dealing with a knee injury since last week. He sat out the preseason opener. Although Robert Tonyan is back from the PUP list, Dafney remains in the running for a roster spot as a move tight end.

Taylor is playing catchup after missing most of training camp with a shoulder injury. He’ll need to prove his worth on special teams over the final two preseason games to have a shot at making the 53.

Safety Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), defensive lineman Akial Byers (toe) and safety Tariq Carpenter (knee) all remained out with injuries suffered against the 49ers.

Injuries were too much for one player to overcome. Outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, who is still dealing with an ankle injury suffered last year, was released by the team on Monday.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire