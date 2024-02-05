Packers to retain Ryan Downard, Jason Rebrovich on defensive staff in 2024

The Packers will reportedly retain a couple of assistant defensive coaches after selecting Jeff Hafley as their new defensive coordinator.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Green Bay will keep defensive backs coach Ryan Downard and pass rush specialist Jason Rebrovich.

Demovsky notes that other members of the staff could still return, but Downard and Rebrovich are locked in.

Downard has been with the Packers since 2018, starting out as a defensive quality control coach. He was retained when Matt LaFleur became the team’s head coach in 2019 as an assistant defensive backs coach. He was the team’s safeties coach in 2022 and was promoted to defensive backs coach in 2023.

Rebrovich joined the Packers as an outside linebackers coach in 2022 and was moved to pass rush specialist in 2023. He was previously with the Jaguars from 2017-2020 as the team’s assistant defensive line coach and defensive line coach.

