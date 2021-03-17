The Packers have opened up more than $7 million in cap space by tweaking the contract of edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that $9.76 million of Smith’s base salary for the 2021 season and his entire $5 million roster bonus have been converted into a signing bonus. The move creates $7.38 million in cap space for the Packers.

It also pushes Smith’s cap hit for the 2022 season above $28 million and that could make him an extension candidate if the Packers have him in their plans beyond this season.

There’s a good chance the Packers do have Smith in their plans. He has 26 sacks over his two seasons in Green Bay and was named a second-team All-Pro for the 2020 season.

Packers restructure Za’Darius Smith’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk