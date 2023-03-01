The Packers have freed up some more space under the salary cap.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contract of defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The team converted $13.835 million of his compensation for the 2023 season into a signing bonus, which creates $11.068 million in cap room in Green Bay.

Clark is signed through the 2024 season and his contract includes void years that will enable the Packers to further spread out his remaining cap hit. He started every game last season and recorded 53 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The Packers previously reworked the deals of cornerback Jaire Alexander and edge rusher Preston Smith to create $16 million in cap space and they could do the same with left tackle David Bakhtiari to free up more room before the new league year gets underway.

Packers restructure Kenny Clark’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk