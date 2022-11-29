Packers restructure contract of DL Dean Lowry, creating $1.1M of cap space

The Green Bay Packers have restructured the contract of defensive lineman Dean Lowry, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The Packers converted $1.5 million of Lowry’s base salary in 2022 into a signing bonus, creating $1.1 million in additional cap space.

Converting base salary to a signing bonus will increase Lowry’s dead cap number in 2023.

Per Ken Ingalls, a CPA and close follower of Green Bay’s financial status, the move may mean the team is working on an extension for a player so they can fit another signing bonus onto this year’s salary cap. Currently, there have been no other reports that the Packers are working on an extension.

Lowry, 28, is in the final year of the three-year contract he signed in 2019. This season, he has appeared in all 12 games, including 11 starts, logging a total of 40 tackles and 0.5 sacks. Last year was a career year for Lowry when he recorded 5.0 sacks.

His contract will void and he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire