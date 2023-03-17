Packers restructure contract of CB Rasul Douglas, create $3.3M in cap space

The Green Bay Packers restructured the contract of cornerback Rasul Douglas and created roughly $3.3 million in salary cap space in 2023, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Douglas had a $2 million roster bonus due on Friday. The team converted the roster bonus and some of his base salary into a signing bonus and added void years to spread out the proration over more years and create the overall savings.

Douglas’ cap number was $7.8 million before the restructuring. His three-year deal runs through 2024, but the restructure will add dead money when the deal expires.

Douglas is the seventh player to have his contract restructured by the Packers this offseason, joining Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith, Kenny Clark, David Bakhtiari and De’Vondre Campbell. Overall, the Packers have created over $50 million in cap relief in 2023 via contract restructurings.

Brian Gutekunst has made good on his promise to “restructure everybody.” However, Douglas is among the last of the Packers’ veterans with roster bonuses to convert into cap savings. Punter Pat O’Donnell and his $650,000 roster bonus are all that’s left, but the Packers could also create savings in 2023 by extending the contract of Rashan Gary or re-working Jon Runyan’s deal.

