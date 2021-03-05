What Packers should do with their restricted free agents

The Green Bay Packers have six players, including tight end Robert Tonyan, scheduled to be restricted free agents. Any player with an expiring contract that has exactly three years of accrued experience will become a restricted free agent.

Teams can offer several different tenders: first round, second round, original round, or right of first refusal. If a team doesn’t offer a tender or rescinds a tender, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent. If a tendered player signs an offer sheet with another team and the original team doesn’t match, the original team receives the corresponding draft pick compensation.

Here’s what the Packers should do with their restricted free agents:

TE Robert Tonyan

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Packers should: Use second-round tender Tonyan broke out in a big way in 2020, catching 88.1 percent of his targets and hauling in 11 touchdown passes while ranking as one of the most efficient pass-catching players at his position. His 11 touchdown catches tied the NFL lead among tight ends and ranked tied for fifth among all players. He got open within the scheme, caught everything thrown his way and was a problem for defenses in the red zone, all while continuously improving as a blocker. Giving him the second-round tender would cost around $3.4 million in 2021, a fair price after his impressive season, and it's still unlikely any team would give be willing to hand over a second-round pick to sign him to a long-term deal. While efficient as a complementary player in the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense, Tonyan isn't necessarily a dynamic, field-tilting athlete as an individual. Using the original round tender doesn't make sense for Tonyan, a former undrafted free agent, and the second-round tender should be more than enough to dissuade teams from signing him to an offer sheet. A long-term extension might be palatable, but seeing if Tonyan can repeat his 2020 season on a one-year deal costing the Packers under $4 million makes the most sense.

Story continues

CB Chandon Sullivan

Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Packers should: Offer no tender Added to the roster in May of 2019, Sullivan emerged as a solid No. 4 cornerback during his first season in Green Bay before taking over as the primary slot corner in 2020. It was an up-and-down season as a first-year starter. While the Packers should want him back, the second-round tender is far too rich for a player of Sullivan's caliber, especially given the team's cap situation. Letting him become an unrestricted free agent and negotiating a new deal is the most likely path. The market will be flooded with cornerbacks, likely creating the opportunity to get him back on a cheap deal.

DL Tyler Lancaster

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Packers should: Offer no tender Lancaster has been on the field for over 1,000 snaps for the Packers defense over the last three seasons. While an effective rotational run stopper, Lancaster isn't special in the role and has generally played a replacement level. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, and there's no chance the Packers will tender him at the second-round level. The team likely wants him back, but like Sullivan, negotiating a new deal once he becomes an unrestricted free agent makes the most sense.

S Raven Greene

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Packers should: Offer no tender The same story applies here. Greene, an undrafted free agent signed in 2018, could play a role as a hybrid safety/linebacker, an increasingly popular position in today's NFL. New defensive coordinator Joe Barry could almost certainly find a way to use him in 2021. But Greene has been hurt each of his three seasons and isn't worth the second-round tender. If he's back, it'll have to be on a new deal signed once he's an unrestricted free agent.

QB Tim Boyle

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Packers should: Offer no tender The Packers have been encouraged with Boyle's development every step of the way, and he won the No. 2 job behind Aaron Rodgers without much problem last summer. Teams can never have enough capable quarterbacks, but it'd be hard to justify spending over $3 million on the second-round tender when the Packers have Jordan Love waiting in the wings. The first-round pick should be ready to be the No. 2 in 2021. Do the Packers really need to carry three quarterbacks again next season? If yes, bringing back Boyle at a more palatable salary number has to be the preferred option. The Packers will have to run the risk of losing him in free agency.

CB Parry Nickerson

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Packers should: Offer no tender Nickerson played in just one game with the Packers last season. He was placed on injured reserve in October. He won't receive a tender and will become an unrestricted free agent.

1

1