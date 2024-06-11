Packers request visit for standout UFL kicker Jake Bates

The Green Bay Packers are one of several teams interested in hosting UFL kicker Jake Bates on a visit, according to Aaron Wilson.

Bates, who spent time with the Houston Texans during the offseason in 2023, connected on 17 of 22 field goals during the regular season for the Michigan Panthers. He made 11 of 12 kicks between 20 and 49 yards and was 6-for-10 on kicks of at least 50 yards, including a long make of 64 yards. The 64-yarder — a game winner vs. St. Louis — was the longest made field goal in the UFL. Overall, Bates made three kicks over 60 yards.

During the postseason, Bates made 4-of-6 kicks, giving him a final total of 21 for 28. Among his postseason makes was a 53-yarder.

Bates was named an All-UFL kicker for 2024.

The Packers currently have a three-way competition going at kicker between 2023 draft pick Anders Carlson, veteran Greg Joseph and newcomer Jack Podlesny. If a visit happens, it’s possible the Packers could release one of the three kickers and add Bates to the mix ahead of training camp.

The Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens have also requested Bates for a visit.

During his collegiate career at Texas State and Arkansas, Bates was nothing more than a kickoff specialist. He has a soccer background.

