Packers request DC interview with Dennard Wilson

Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson has been a popular defensive coordinator candidate in this year's coaching cycle and now another team would like to speak with him.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Packers have put in a request with the Ravens to interview Wilson.

Wilson, 41, just finished his first year as Baltimore's DBs coach. He had spent the previous two seasons with the Eagles. He was the team’s defensive backs coach in 2021 and added defensive passing game coordinator duties to his role in 2022, as Philadelphia advanced to Super Bowl LVII.

Wilson began his coaching career as a quality control coach for the Rams in 2012 before being promoted to DBs coach in 2015. He served as the Jets defensive backs coach from 2017-2020, adding passing game coordinator duties in 2019.

The Rams, Giants, and Titans have also shown interest in Wilson as a defensive coordinator. He’s interviewing for the role with Tennessee on Tuesday.