Packers reporter thinks Green Bay won Khalil Mack to Chicago trade

The city of Chicago is celebrating the new and improved Monsters of the Midway after Khalil Mack joined the Bears on a trade from the Raiders. Typically the news of a player -- who was the NFL's defensive player of the year in 2016, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro -- joining a team would send shockwaves and even fear through out a division.

But not this Packers reporter.

Long term, #Packers come out ahead in the deal by not making the deal. Short term: This is TRUTH. https://t.co/1QwbykLaHu — Jay Sorgi (@jsorgi) September 1, 2018

Bears are mortgaging future to "win now" in division with arguably 2 of NFC's top 3 teams. Odds are stacked against Chicago, and GB keeping 2 first rounders w/division rival losing 2 first rounders? #Packers will come out ahead long term unless Mack turns into LT's 2nd coming. — Jay Sorgi (@jsorgi) September 1, 2018

Worth two high first rounders that could give Bears 20+ man-years (10+ each) of productivity vs just 5+ for Mack? No. Bears had better win now, and they are in the wrong division to do that. (I do think Chicago wins one matchup vs. Packers this year.) — Jay Sorgi (@jsorgi) September 1, 2018

Jay Sorgi makes some presumptuous conclusions in this piece. First is that all first-round draft picks wind up being franchise cornerstones.

Or you end up with a player like Kevin White.

Are the Browns still collecting all those 10+ years of service from all their first-round draft picks? Not a single Browns first-round pick from before 2017 is still on the team and with nine picks between 2011 and 2016, the Browns should've had 90+ years of service time using Sorgi's math.

Remember, the Packers wanted Mack too. The Bears were smart to take the sure thing, who by the way is only 27 and played just 4 seasons in the NFL.