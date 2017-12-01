Packers reportedly trying to collect portion of Martellus Bennett's signing bonus

Bennett, who returned to the Patriots after an unceremonious exit from Green Bay, received a $6.3 million signing bonus when he inked a three-year, $21 million contract with the team during the offseason.

FOXBORO - We all remember what Martellus Bennett said about the Packers.

"I am rubber and you are glue. Anything you say bounces off me and sticks to you."

The Packers are hoping that anything they pay bounces off Bennett and sticks to them.

The team has reportedly filed paperwork to collect a portion of the signing bonus paid to the veteran tight end, according to ESPN. Bennett, who returned to the Patriots after an unceremonious exit from Green Bay, received a $6.3 million signing bonus when he inked a three-year, $21 million contract with the team during the offseason. Bennett still has a prorated $4.2 million in signing bonuses coming after the next two seasons.

The Packers released Bennett on Nov. 8 with the designation that he failed to disclose a medical condition. Bennett told the team he intended to have surgery prior to his release, but upon being claimed by New England, he returned to the field.

Following his release and subsequent claim, Bennett was highly critical of the Packers and team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie, whom current and former Packers strongly defended.

The Patriots placed Martellus Bennett on injured reserve this week, ending his season. He played two games for New England this season before missing last week's win over the Dolphins with shoulder and hamstring injuries.



