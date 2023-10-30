Packers reportedly sign pass rusher Rashan Gary to four-year, $107 million extension

Rashan Gary is staying with the Packers for multiple years. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers locked down one of the best defensive players in the NFL on Monday. Pass rusher Rashan Gary reportedly signed a four-year, $107 million extension to stay with the team, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The extension comes less than a year after Gary sustained a torn ACL. He managed to recover in time to play in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and has already recorded 4.5 sacks in seven games this season.

The #Packers and star pass-rusher Rashan Gary have agreed to terms on 4-year, $96M extension in new money — $107,532,706 overall — with a signing bonus of $34,636,928. The former first-rounder has recovered nicely from an ACL tear and is one of the league’s most disruptive… pic.twitter.com/MBbzs2aOJC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2023

The extension includes $96 million in new money, per Rapoport. Gary is making roughly $10.9 million this season, so the extension technically includes 2023, but the new money will kick in during the 2024 NFL season. From 2024 through 2028, Gary will make $96 million.

Gary, 25, was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He started just four games over his first two seasons, but showed promise as a pass rusher in his second year, picking up 5 sacks and 11 quarterbacks hits in limited time.

Gary became a full-time starter for the Packers in 2021. He turned in his finest season with the team, recording 9.5 sacks in 16 games. He was limited to nine games in 2022 and played in just seven games in 2023 due to an ACL injury.

This story will be updated.