Packers report workout for pair of quarterbacks

With two quarterbacks on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Green Bay Packers reported workouts for a pair of passers on Friday.

According to the league’s transaction wire, the Packers worked out quarterbacks Clayton Thorson and Danny Etling.

Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert remain on the COVID-19 reserve list. Rodgers, who tested positive on Wednesday, can’t return until Saturday, Nov. 13 at the earliest.

The Packers signed veteran Blake Bortles to the practice squad to back up Jordan Love on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He will be elevated to the gameday roster as the No. 2 quarterback.

But with only two available quarterbacks on the roster, the Packers must be prepared for a situation in which another quarterback is needed in a hurry, likely providing the basis for the two workouts.

Thorson (6-4, 222) was a fifth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles out of Northwestern in 2019. He’s also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants but has never played in a regular-season game.

Etling (6-3, 220) was a seventh-round pick of the New England Patriots out of LSU in 2018. He’s been with four different NFL teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, but like Thorson, he has never played in a regular-season game.

The Packers also worked out receivers Mike Moss and Austin Mack.