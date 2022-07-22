The Packers are the only NFL team required to report their year-end financial results, and they did so Friday, pulling the curtain back on the NFL’s rebound from the pandemic.

The Packers posted a $77.7 million operating profit in the 2021 season on $579 million in revenue, Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal reports.

NFL teams had a 12 percent gain in revenue split equally among the 32 clubs, sharing $11.1 billion in television and sponsorship revenue in 2021, or $347.3 million per team.

That number has risen $3.3 billion — or $100 million per team — in the past five years and does not yet include the monster television rights packages signed last year. A 17th regular-season game, a primetime playoff game and increased sponsorships helped grow the league’s national revenue, per Fischer.

The Packers reported $231.7 million in local revenue, which was up 9.9 percent the last pre-pandemic season of 2019. Green Bay is “between 8th and 10th” in the league in local revenue, Packers president Mark Murphy said, via Fischer.

“The storyline from our financials from a year ago is a return to normalcy,” Murphy said.

In 2020, when the Packers played without fans in Lambeau Field, the team posted a $38.8 million loss on $371 million in revenue.

For the 2022 season, the Packers raised ticket prices.

Packers report $77.7 million in operating profit on $579 million in revenue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk