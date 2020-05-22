Packers will reopen team facility Tuesday

The Packers will reopen their facility Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

The Packers still are developing plans to reopen the public parts of Lambeau Field.

The NFL allowed teams to begin a gradual reopening this week. Many, though, are waiting until after Memorial Day to ensure proper safety measures are implemented.

In the league’s “Phase 1” reopening, coaches remain prohibited from the team facility as do players except those who are rehabbing injuries.

Only 50 percent of a team’s other employees are allowed in the facility at one time and no more than 75 people.

