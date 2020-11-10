The Packers activated linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Quarterback Jordan Love, linebacker Krys Barnes and running back AJ Dillon remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Martin and Williams were deemed high-risk contacts with Dillon, who tested positive. They missed Thursday’s game against San Francisco.

Williams, 25, has played seven games for the Packers this season, starting three. He has 477 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 91 carries.

Martin, a fifth-round choice of the Packers this spring, has appeared in two games.

Packers remove Kamal Martin, Jamaal Williams from COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk