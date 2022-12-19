Packers releasing WR Sammy Watkins after 13 catches in 9 games

With the young receivers on the roster finally getting healthy, the Green Bay Packers are releasing a veteran signed this offseason to help bolster the depth in the post-Davante Adams era.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers will release wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday.

Watkins, who signed a one-year deal to join the Packers, caught 13 passes for 206 yards and zero touchdowns over nine games in 2022. The veteran played 11 total snaps over the last two games and hasn’t caught a pass since Week 10.

Rookie Christian Watkins has emerged as a top playmaker for the Packers, and rookie Romeo Doubs is returning from a four-game injury absence. With Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb also factoring in, the Packers just don’t have any snaps available for a fading veteran receiver.

Watkins, 29, missed four games while on injured reserve with a hamstring injury during the first half of the season. He caught a pass in just six games and only once (Week 2 vs. Bears) went over 50 receiving yards.

Against the Bears in Week 13, Watkins played only seven snaps and wasn’t targeted. He also wasn’t targeted in Week 12 while playing just four snaps.

Watkins will go on waivers and can be claimed by any team on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire